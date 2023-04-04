RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Randolph County deputies and faces multiple charges, including strangulation and stalking, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday, Randolph County deputies responded to Randolph Health when they were told about an assault that had happened on Charles Mountain Road.

Following the investigation, charges were sought against 32-year-old Anthony Wayne Carter for:

felony felonious restraint

felony assault by strangulation

felony obtaining property by false pretense

misdemeanor injury to personal property

misdemeanor stalking

misdemeanor assault on a female

The magistrate found probable cause, and a warrant for arrest was issued.

On Tuesday, 2023, Carter was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his outstanding warrant and an outstanding order for arrest out of Randolph County.

He was issued a $15,000 total secured bond.