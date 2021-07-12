Man arrested by Randolph County deputies, accused of delivering inappropriate items to a juvenile

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Monday and accused of delivering inappropriate items to a juvenile according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was told by deputies that 37-year-old Chad Lee Helms was trying to deliver inappropriate items to a juvenile.

Detectives began investigating based on the information they were given.

On Monday, the magistrate found probable cause to issue warrants for Helms’ arrest for ten counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested on Monday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He is currently being held under a $20,000 secure bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

