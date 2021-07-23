Man arrested by Liberty police 2 months after chase in Randolph County ends with truck stuck on train tracks

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in July after a chase with deputies in May that ended with a truck stuck on train tracks, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 5, deputies obtained an order for arrest on 39-year-old Ronnie Dwayne East for violating his electronic house arrest by removing his monitoring device. East was placed on house arrest by the court on March 25 for larceny, disorderly conduct and resist, obstruct and delay an officer.

On May 10, deputies responded to North Staley Street when they were told about a person with an active order for arrest who had been identified as East.

A deputy saw a truck with an out-of-state tag parked behind the home. As the deputy walked up to the truck on foot, East drove the truck through the back yard of the home and onto North Staley Street towards Old 421.

The deputy got back in the patrol vehicle pursued the truck. The deputy then caught up to the truck on Old 421 and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The pursuit went through a parking lot and onto the neighboring railroad tracks, where the deputy ended the pursuit. Additional deputies responded to help find the suspect vehicle.

Deputies searched the area on foot and found the abandoned truck, which had been wrecked and was then stuck on the tracks.

Communications contacted Norfolk Southern to hold trains until the truck was removed. Investigation of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Deputies sought charges on East for felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor impede/prevent/impair the operation of railroad, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor trespassing on the railroad right of way, reckless driving to endanger and no operators license.

On May 17, the courts issued an order for arrest for East for failure to appear for felony possession stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle with a $150,000 preset secured bond.

On June 28, deputies attempted to find East for the outstanding warrants and suspicion on other reported incidents in the southeast and southwest areas of Randolph County.

The Urban Criminal Interdiction Team went to a home on NC Hwy 13 based on information from a tip. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of the one East had been in possession of during previous 911 calls.

East was not found, but a dirt bike was found on the property matching the description of one stolen from the southeast area the week before. Following an investigation, deputies sought charges against East for felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

On July 6, the RCSO responded to May Furniture in Ramseur when they were told about a larceny of a motor vehicle and the breaking, entering and larceny of others vehicles at the business.

On July 10, patrol deputies responded to Old NC Hwy 13 in Asheboro when they were told about a vehicle that had been left on the property reportedly by East.

When they arrived, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen from May Furniture.

On July 19, the Liberty Police Department arrested East after a pursuit that ended when East crashed the vehicle he was driving.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the charges issued by the Liberty Police Department: t-flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, t-no insurance, two counts misdemeanor resisting public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The outstanding warrants and orders for arrest were also served on East.

He was issued a $201,000 total secured bond and given a court date of July 26 in Randolph County District Court.

After further investigation of the July 6 reported incident at May Furniture, detectives obtained warrants on Ronnie East for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, felony break or enter a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

East, who was already in the Randolph County Detention Center, was also served with those warrants. The magistrate issued an additional $50,000 secured bond and a first appearance for those charges was set for July 23 in Randolph County District Court.

He was also served a warrant for arrest out of Chatham County for felony larceny of a motor vehicle in which he was given an additional $5,000 secured bond.

He is under a $256,000 total secured bond.