Man arrested again on 10 new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested for the second time in a week after he was charged with an additional 10 child exploitation charges after his initial indecent liberties arrest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 12, Randolph County deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children team received a report that Joseph William Wood Jr., 41, had committed sexual misconduct involving a minor.

On Wednesday, he was arrested on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the detention center and received a $10,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, Wood was arrested again after detectives charged him with another 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He received a $20,000 secured bond on the new charges.

