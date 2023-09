RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after someone was stabbed.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a hospital on Sept. 8 about someone who had been stabbed.

Deputies investigated and sought charges against James Cornelius Armstrong Jr. for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Armstrong was taken into custody Tuesday and given a $5,000 bond.