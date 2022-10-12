GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement and crash in Graham last month, according to the Graham Police Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:03 p.m. a speeding driver, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith, ran a red light at Oakley Street and West Elm Street and almost crashed into with a Graham officer’s vehicle.

Atwater-Smith kept going, the officer tried to stop him and a pursuit began. Other Graham officers as well as deputies with Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded.

At one point, an Alamance County deputy who had joined the pursuit reportedly tried to block the suspect’s vehicle in.

Instead, the suspect allegedly hit the front of the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy then got out of the vehicle and tried to stop the 23-year-old.

Crash reports detail that the suspect allegedly backed up his vehicle and ran over the deputy’s foot before he drove off.

He is suspected of then having lost control of his vehicle which led to a crash around 6:15 p.m. at South Maple Street and West Gilbreath Street.

The deputy was not seriously hurt and was treated at the hospital.

Atwater-Smith was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital.

The homeowner told FOX8 that his vehicle went through three different neighbors’ yards, across the intersection and then into the hill that slopes along the side of her house.

It launched the vehicle several feet in the air before it collided with the woman’s outdoor garage.

On Wednesday, Atwater-Smith was released from the hospital and was arrested by deputies with the ACSO on warrants taken out by their agency as well as the GPD.

He was charged with assault on an officer with serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury by the sheriff’s office.

Graham officers charged him with reckless driving to endanger, injury to real property, two counts of injury to personal property and felony fleeing to elude.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.