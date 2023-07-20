GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday after shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Graham, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

At 8:50 p.m., officers were on patrol in the area near East Hill Street and heard approximately ten gunshots fired in the area.

As officers were investigating, they saw a white vehicle speeding away from the area. Officers stopped the vehicle involved and noticed it had been damaged by gunfire before finding a gun inside.

Jerrod Dashon Spencer, 30, was the driver and the only person in the vehicle.

He was taken into custody and charged with:

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a stolen firearm

discharge of a firearm in the city limits

careless and reckless driving

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

At this time, officers have not located any victims. Police say that due to witness statements, they determined the suspect and another person shot at each other in the parking lot.

Officers confirmed the location of the shooting was the parking lot of apartments on East Hill Street.

Anyone with information about the unidentified suspect or this incident is asked to contact the GPD at (336) 570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App at P3TIPS.com.