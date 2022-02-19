Man arrested on murder charge after recent NC State grad from Thomasville killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Saturday night they had made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a recent North Carolina State University graduate Friday night.

The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. Friday at 3950 Western Blvd. near Method Road, which is near the N.C. State campus, according to Raleigh police.

When Raleigh police arrived, they found 22-year-old Cody McLaggan, a Thomasville native, suffering from gunshot wounds in a Food Lion parking lot.

The university originally reported McLaggan as a student, but Mick Kulikowski, the Director of Strategic Communications and Media Relations for N.C. State later said he graduated in 2021 with a B.S. in agricultural business management.

Saturday night, police said James Christopher Anderson, 19, of Raleigh was charged with murder in the shooting.

Anderson is being held at the Wake County County Detention Center.

Friday night, employees at a nearby business reported hearing up to four gunshots, police said.

The shooting happened a couple of doors down from Food Lion near a laundromat, police said.