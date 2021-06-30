Man arrested after shooting at woman at Graham home, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces charges after he allegedly shot at a woman on Crawford Road in Graham, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:40 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alexis James Lopez, 41, of Graham, shot at a woman while she was trying to leave the home.

Lopez was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a female.

He received a $7,500 secured bond.