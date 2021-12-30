Man arrested after allegedly ramming into woman’s car, assaulting, stabbing man, Randolph County deputies say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Steven David LeGrand

Steven David LeGrand

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in a domestic situation in Trinity.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Loflin Hill Road in Trinity on Wednesday around 9 p.m. When they got there, they found three people with various injuries.

According to deputies, Steven David LeGrand, 57, of Winston-Salem, rammed a woman’s vehicle with his own and then assaulted the woman and another man.

The woman was treated at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with severe lacerations and a stab wound.

LeGrand was also injured. He was treated and then released into police custody, where he was charged with felony attempted murder, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.

He was not given a bond due to the domestic nature of the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter