Man arrested after allegedly ramming into woman’s car, assaulting, stabbing man, Randolph County deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in a domestic situation in Trinity.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Loflin Hill Road in Trinity on Wednesday around 9 p.m. When they got there, they found three people with various injuries.

According to deputies, Steven David LeGrand, 57, of Winston-Salem, rammed a woman’s vehicle with his own and then assaulted the woman and another man.

The woman was treated at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with severe lacerations and a stab wound.

LeGrand was also injured. He was treated and then released into police custody, where he was charged with felony attempted murder, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.

He was not given a bond due to the domestic nature of the situation.