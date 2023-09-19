LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping a person from a Lexington home.

According to the Lexington Police Department, on Monday they responded to Booker Avenue about reports of a domestic kidnapping. They investigated and said they determined that Da-Jaun Lamont Russell forced a victim into his car against their will and took them to Salisbury.

With assistance from the Salisbury Police Department, Russell and the victim were located in Salisbury and Russell was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize, habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.

He was given a $57,500 secured bond.