Man arrested after attempting to break into the same house twice in the same day, Yadkin County sheriff says

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yadkin County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to break into the same house twice on the same day.

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Wednesday, July 28, about a breaking and entering in progress at a home on Booger Swamp Road.

Deputies didn’t find the suspect at the scene or in the immediate area, but the homeowners provided video surveillance footage and identified the suspect as Osvaldo Salas Ramirez, and found other evidence linking Ramirez to the crime.

A little while after deputies had left the scene, the sheriff’s office got a second call from the same home on Booger Swamp Road about a breaking and entering in progress.

Deputies were, once again, unable to locate the suspect when they arrived at the scene, but additional video surveillance showed Ramirez.

The next day, deputies located and arrested Ramirez without incident at a home in East Bend. He’s currently being held in the Yadkin County detention center and is scheduled to appear in court on August 4.

This case is under further investigation and additional charges are pending.