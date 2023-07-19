ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Wednesday and faces assault charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Grantville Lane in Asheboro when they were told about a domestic assault. Arriving deputies found the victim with injuries and began investigating.

Evidence of the assault and a struggle inside the home were collected.

The victim said she had arrived to pick up her juvenile children when 31-year-old Clyde Jaron Norwood, III assaulted her.

She was able to get away, and Norwood left the area with the child before deputies arrived, the release says.

Following the investigation, warrants were sought for the charges of felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female for Norwood and probable cause was found by the magistrate.

On Wednesday, Norwood was found in Guilford County.

He was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Detention Center where he was served the warrant.

Bond was denied due to the charges being domestic.