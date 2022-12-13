ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an apparent road rage incident.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 9 just before 11 a.m., deputies got a call about a road rage incident between two cars that may have resulted in shots being fired.

Deputies say that the incident began on US 29, continuing down Oregon Hill Road, when Paul Michauskas allegedly stopped his Ford Focus in front of a Nissan Sentra and fired three shots. The Sentra rammed the Focus attempting to elude the gunfire.

Michauskas, 29, of Ruffin, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No one was injured.