YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly killing a man in a hit-and-run in Yadkin County.

On Monday, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., a van hit and killed Christopher Eugene Phillips, 41, Mocksville, on US 601, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, troopers had put out an alert to be on the lookout for a van with damage to the right front corner and right side mirror. Troopers said they had found a vehicle of “strong” interest and were working to determine if it was involved.

North Carolina troopers asking for public’s help finding van after fatal hit-and-run

On Wednesday, Highway Patrol said investigators were able to confirm that the vehicle of interest was the van involved in the hit-and-run.

Lance William Whitaker, 25, of Yadkinville, was charged with felony hit-and-run.

Troopers did not release any information on how they located the vehicle.