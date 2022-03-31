SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were stabbed and left in serious condition in Surry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 23, deputies responded to a report of a cutting or stabbing on the 200 block of Ayers Road in Pinnacle.

At the scene, deputies found a 48-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman with stab wounds. The two women were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Colton Ryan Collins, 27, of Pinnacle, on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Additional charges are expected.

The sheriff’s office believes that the situation began with an “aggressive assault” between Collins and his sister.

Collins received a $300,000 secured bond.