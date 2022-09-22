RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a child died in the hospital from suspected abuse.

According to Ramseur police, on Aug. 31 they were called to Randolph Health about a 14-month-old boy with serious injuries related to what they suspected was child abuse. The child was transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery.

The child died on September 5.

Investigators from Ramseur Police Department, in cooperation with “numerous” other agencies, investigated the child’s injuries and obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for Joel Valdez Beltran.

With the assistance of Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Beltran was located and taken into custody. He is being held without bond.

The Ramseur Police Department says that they would “like to convey their sincerest gratitude for the following agencies and resources for their tireless efforts.” According to the release, the agencies that assisted the Remsuer Police Department are Liberty Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County District Attorney’s Office, Randolph County Department of Social Services, Emmy’s House Child Advocacy Center, Asheboro Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

This is a developing story.