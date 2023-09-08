RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after he allegedly strangled a person several months ago.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home on Stonehenge Road on May 31 about an assault. When they got there, the victim reported she had been assaulted by Eric William Blevins and investigators saw evidence of an assault.

Blevins had left the scene prior to the victim calling 911, and investigators learned that he already had an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault on a female.

They obtained a warrant for felony assault by strangulation. Blevins was found in Davidson County on Sept. 3 and served the warrants.

He was given a $25,000 total secured bond.