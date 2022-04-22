Todd Clark

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of using a contracting company to steal money turned himself in.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Leanders Clark of Haw River was wanted for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, totaling $23,000 taken from Alamance County Victims.

Clark was also wanted by the Burlington Police Department and the Person County Sheriff’s Office for similar charges, though specifics were not given in the release from ACSO.

The release said that Clark is allegedly a contractor of TC Builders, and he used this as a way to receive money from victims before starting or completing work on their homes.

New victims have come forward, and Clark turned himself in and then posted bond.