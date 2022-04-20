ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted by multiple agencies for allegedly using a contracting company to defraud people.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Leanders Clark of Haw River is wanted for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, totaling $23,000 taken from Alamance County Victims.

Clark is also wanted by the Burlington Police Department and the Person County Sheriff’s Office for similar charges, though specifics were not given in the release from ACSO.

The release says that Clark is allegedly a contractor of TC Builders, and he used this as a way to receive money from victims before starting or completing work on their homes.

A search for TC Builders didn’t yield any online presence except for a Facebook page that hadn’t been updated in four years.

Victims have submitted civil processes against Clark but they haven’t been served because his location is currently unknown. There is no vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Todd Leanders Clark is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.