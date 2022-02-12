Man accused of trying to steal copper, leaving $5,000 in damage at church in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal copper from Zion Church in Burlington, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Pollard Avenue and Melrose Drive in Burlington. Deputies were able to find and speak with the person.

While they were speaking, the sheriff’s office received a call that a witness spotted a person at Zion Church on the 2200 block of Burch Bridge Road. Someone had also found wiring damaged and a gas line cut at the church. Damage to the gas line and electrical wires was estimated to be $5,000.

Deputies responded to the church where a witness said the culprit was a man wearing a red hoodie, gray jeans, a black cap and a backpack. The witness said the culprit appeared to be tampering with the power meter.

The description of the culprit matched the appearance of the suspicious person—Robert Edward Jeffers, 36, of Elon—found at Pollard Avenue and Melrose Drive.

Jeffers was arrested and charged with felony injury to property to obtain nonferrious metals (copper) and misdemeanor to building/church by cutting copper gas line.

With a statement from the witness and discovery of evidence, Mr. Jeffers was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.