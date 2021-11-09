Man accused of trying to run vehicle off road in Rockingham County, leading deputies on chase over Virginia border

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — A chase that began in Rockingham County after a domestic incident on Monday night ended in Henry County, Virginia, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:15 p.m., deputies were told about a black Ford F-250 trying to run the victim’s vehicle off the road after an argument.

Lt. Kevin Suthard with the RCSO said that the two people involved were previously in a relationship, and a child was in one of the vehicles. No word on which vehicle the child was in.

When an Eden officer tried to stop the vehicles, the F-250 sped up and drove away from the scene.

Jonathon Carl Jones, 40, of Madison, was arrested.

He has been charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle) with intent to kill and injury to personal property.

He will reportedly be served with the charges when he is extradited back to Rockingham County.