RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car.

Telecommunicators say they heard the woman and the man arguing before losing voice contact and hearing the sound of passing cars.

Deputies then went to the scene to further investigate the 911 call.

A short time later, the woman called from a different phone number and deputies came to her location.

She told investigators that she was assaulted by Gregory Lopez Tadeo, 29, following an argument. She said that Tadeo attempted to push her out of a car while in motion and that she was able to escape while the car was stopped and run to safety.

Tadeo is being charged with the following:

Felonious restraint

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

Misdemeanor interfering with emergency communication

Tadeo was taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center where he was also served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a felony.

Tadeo was given a $30,000 secured bond and will make a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Monday.