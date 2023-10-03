THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of trying to assault a teen in a Thomasville gas station bathroom was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

James Claibourne Hicks Jr., 65, of Reidsville, was taken into custody in the parking lot of Stay Lodge on 1119 Randolph St.

Hicks was charged with attempted indecent liberties with a child and given a $25,000 secured bond from the Davidson County Magistrate.

On Sunday at 2:58 a.m., officers were told about an attempted assault at the Exxon on 1115 Randolph St.

A 15-year-old victim said a white man followed him into the bathroom and attempted to assault him.

Police responded to the scene, secured video surveillance footage and positively identified Hicks as the suspect.