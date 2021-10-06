Man accused of taking thousands of dollars from victims across the Triad in identity theft scheme

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of taking thousands of dollars from victims across the Triad.

David Maurice Fields, 34, faces multiple charges including felony identity theft and financial card forgery.

Law enforcement in Greensboro, Kernersville, Winston-Salem, Thomasville and Davidson County all had warrants for his arrest for forgery, identity theft and possessing stolen goods.

Court documents out of Davidson County reveal Fields is accused of stealing checks, using the name Eugene A. Kroncke Jr. on them and cashing them at local banks and credit unions.

He also is accused of using a fake driver’s license to get cashier’s checks – each for at least $5,000.

He’s also charged in Kernersville and has multiple charges in Greensboro.

Authorities believe Fields stole mail and used the names on it to commit his crimes.

A detective at one agency said Fields worked as a flagger at work sites.

One of the victims told FOX8 they were mailing checks to pay their bills. When the utility company didn’t get them, they knew something was wrong. That’s when they went to police.

Investigators say at one point, Fields started using an accomplice identified as Paula Marie Kindley to get the money.

From Feb. 5 to July 20, the two are accused of driving through multiple State Employees’ Credit Union banks around Winston-Salem to make withdrawals.

They say Fields used Kindley to impersonate a female victim using a fraudulent payslip, driver’s license and signing the victim’s name.

Fields is accused of withdrawing from $2,500 to $8,500 a day.

In some instances, records show the pair would make multiple trips to the bank a day.

On Oct. 1, Kindley was found dead in some woods near Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive in Winston-Salem. She was reported missing two days earlier.

Winston-Salem police have not identified Fields as a suspect in her death.

Deputies in Randolph County arrested Fields yesterday.

Fields is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond. Investigators say he could be facing more charges.