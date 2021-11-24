Man accused of taking indecent liberties with minor arrested by Lexington police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police arrested a suspect who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, after a prior investigation, Lexington police served Alex Couto Maria two warrants for his arrest for indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape.

Officers arrested Maria without incident.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.