Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Man accused of taking indecent liberties with minor arrested by Lexington police

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alex Maria

Alex Maria

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police arrested a suspect who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, after a prior investigation, Lexington police served Alex Couto Maria two warrants for his arrest for indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape.

Officers arrested Maria without incident.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter