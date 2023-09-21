RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Randolph County deputies and accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 30, 2022, charges were sought against 40-year-old Carlos Castaneda Navarrette for six counts of indecent liberties with a child and felony attempted second-degree rape.

He was located on June 12, 2023, arrested, and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his warrants and issued a $200,000 secured bond.

A first appearance in court was held on June 13, 2023.

During the September 2023 session of the Randolph County Grand Jury, a True Bill of Indictment was issued on Navarrette for felony indecent liberties with a child.

The indictment was issued as a result of the investigation by the Randolph County Criminal Investigations Division.

On Wednesday, Navarrette was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was taken before the magistrate where he was served the order for arrest and issued a written promise to appear and set the next court date for Monday in Randolph County Superior Court.