RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randleman on Monday in connection to a sex crimes investigation, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 30, the RCSO was told about sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and a review by the District Attorney’s Office, the case was presented to the Randolph County Grand Jury in April.

A True Bill of Indictment was issued on 36-year-old Matthew Christopher Rice for three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Apprehension Team found Rice in Randleman.

He was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was then given a $450,000 secured bond.