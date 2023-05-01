RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child was arrested after an investigation began on Friday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, the Randolph County deputies were told about sexual acts upon a minor.

Following an initial investigation, 63-year-old Robert Glenn Moss was arrested for two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $1,000,000 secured bond.