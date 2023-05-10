NEW YORK (WGHP) — A man accused of sexual offenses with minors in Randolph County was arrested in New York after a months-long search, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Feb. 6, the RCSO was told about sex offenses involving minors.

Following an investigation of the allegations, detectives sought charges against 50-year-old Sherwin McDonald Edwards for six counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 years of age.

Deputies were not able to find Edwards. On April 17, the apprehension case was assigned to the RCSO Criminal Apprehension Team.

Investigators learned Edwards had possibly fled from North Carolina On May 3 and obtained a location on him in New York.

CAT detectives contacted NYC Warrant Division-Brooklyn South for help apprehending Edwards. CAT detectives then worked with NYC Warrant Division-Brooklyn South and the US Marshal Service in New York where surveillance was conducted on the location they believed Edwards to be.

Officials identified Edwards, and he was apprehended on Tuesday in New York.

He was arrested as a fugitive from justice and is being held in New York under no bond and awaiting an extradition hearing.