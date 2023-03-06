Man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child arrested in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randolph County on Sunday and is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 25, the RCSO was told about a reported sexual offense involving a minor.

Following an investigation, charges were sought on 57-year-old Joseph William Lupo for felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Sunday, Lupo was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his warrant for arrest.

He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.