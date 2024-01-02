ASEHBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces several charges, including assault and kidnapping, after being arrested on Friday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randolph County deputies responded to Old Troy Road about a welfare check but didn’t find anyone at the home.

Later in the morning, deputies responded to an additional call for service at the address after DSS requested an escort to the property.

Following an investigation, charges were sought against 42-year-old Aaron Thomas Freeman for:

felony assault by strangulation

felony second-degree kidnapping

misdemeanor assault on a female

misdemeanor communicating threats

The magistrate found probable cause and issued the warrant.

Later in the evening, Freeman was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the outstanding warrant and a domestic violence protection order.

He was given a 48-hour domestic violence hold.

After further investigation, officials learned Freeman is a convicted felon. An additional warrant was issued for five counts of felony possession of a firearm by felon.

While still in the RCDC, he was served the additional warrants and issued a $10,000 secured bond.