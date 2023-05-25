RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randolph County for strangling a woman and allegedly taking her keys and cell phone, deputies say.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that on May 13, they were called to Wright Road in Thomasville about an assault. The victim told deputies that she was assaulted and strangled by Yoni Hernandez Cruz, who then took her keys and cell phone.

A warrant was issued for felony assault by strangulation, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony common law robbery, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

On Wednesday, Cruz was served the outstanding warrant after an unrelated district court appearance. He was denied bond due to the domestic nature of the charges.