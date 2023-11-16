RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and is accused of assault, strangulation and false imprisonment, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Wednesday, Randolph County deputies responded to Sunrise Avenue in Franklinville when they were told about an assault.
Arriving deputies found a victim who was injured.
Following the investigation, 53-year-old Kevin Wayne Hayes was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.
The magistrate found probable cause for:
- felony assault by strangulation
- misdemeanor assault on a female
- misdemeanor false imprisonment
He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.