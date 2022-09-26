RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault.

Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

The magistrate found probable cause for the charges of felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female.

No bond was issued due to the charges being domestic in nature.