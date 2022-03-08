Man accused of stealing woman’s car at Davidson County gas station

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An 81-year-old woman was left shaking in fear after a man allegedly pushed her and stole her vehicle.

This all happened at the Circle K gas station in Davidson County just off Highway 52.

On Sunday a little before 10 a.m., Robin Sears’ 81-year-old mother pulled up to the gas station to fill up her tank.

“She saw him approach, I guess out the corner of her eye, and she turned to look to see, ‘hey, do I know this person? He’s approaching me fast,'” Robin said.

Robin’s mother quickly realized she didn’t know the man.

“And she said, all of a sudden, he just ripped the keys out of her pocket,” she said.

What happened next shows the 81-year-olds bravery.

“He proceeded to walk back towards her car…and she was walking after him and saying, ‘give me my keys,’ and that’s when he pushed her,’” Robin said.

She then went inside to explain what had happened to the store clerk.

Hours later, Alamance County deputies spotted 36-year-old Walter Ray Sykes driving the reported stolen 1998 Oldsmobile car down South Main Street in Graham.

When deputies tried pulling Sykes over, they said Sykes took them on a high-speed chase.

Deputies said it was mechanical issues of the car Sykes was driving that ultimately ended the chase at the I-40/I-85 split.

Sykes was arrested and booked into the Alamance County jail awaiting a $50,000 bond.

He’s charged with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Robin said her mother is still shaken up by what happened.

“I can tell since this has happened, she seems a little bit more frail and scared,” she said.

The court date regarding this case on April 28.

Sykes has rap sheets in both Davidson County and Alamance County dating back to 2009.

According to court documents, the rap sheet includes unlawful entry, forcible entry, simple physical assault, larceny, fleeing to elude arrest and DWI.