DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County.

The larcenies happened between July 30 and Aug. 18. A suspect stole 30 packs of bacon, 24 pounds of hamburger meat, 3 cartons of cigarettes and other various food and household items.

Following the investigation, James Timothy Mize, 31, of Linwood, was identified as the suspect and charged with 13 counts of misdemeanor larceny.

James was given a $78,500 secured bond and is in the Davidson County Detention Center.