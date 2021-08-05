Man accused of stabbing victim in fight over power saw in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone during a fight over a power saw, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 27, deputies responded to a stabbing at Pinelake Mobile Home Park.

At the scene, deputies found Tadd Matthew Watson, 35. Investigators say Watson got into a fight with a person over a power saw.

Watson reportedly admitted to using a “hawkbill” knife to attack the victim. He said the attack was in self-defense.

Watson also reportedly admitted to grabbing and pushing another person who was on scene.

Deputies found several firearms and narcotics at the scene.

Watson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect received a $95,000 secured bond.