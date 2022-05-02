MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested last month and accused of shooting and killing a Mount Airy teen, according to a Mount Airy Police Department news release.

Marques Reginald Hatcher, 28, of Dobson, was arrested on Friday following the death of John Martinez Flores.

Flores was shot and killed outside of his home on Sept. 21.

Responding officers found Martinez near the intersection of North Main Street and Jones School Road while responding to a requested security check in the area.

Martinez was taken by Surry County EMS to Baptist Hospital where he died.

Hatcher is currently in the Surry County Jail under no bond.