REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle in Reidsville last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Wayne Anthony Lee Jr., 36, was arrested in Hight Point or discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lee was given a $30,000 secured bond.

On May 25, Reidsville Police officers responded to Graves Street when they were told about a vehicle that had been shot while in the area of Washington Avenue and Morehead Street.

Investigators then obtained warrants on Lee for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.