BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A man is accused of raping and strangling a person in Alamance County.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 8 investigators began to look into a report of a sexual assault, where a victim says they were forced to engage in sexual acts and were strangled by Austin Neal Gwynn, 24, of Burlington.

Gwynn was arrested on Monday, charged with one count of felony second degree forcible rape and one count of felony assault by strangulation. He was given no bond.