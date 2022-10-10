RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felony counts of sexually exploiting a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Aug. 2, detectives with the RCSO received a cyber-tip that a registered sex offender, Caleb Michael Bowers, 24, had accessed pornography online.

RCSO detectives worked with a Sex Offender Registry detective and made inquiries about Bowers’ registered online identifiers.

Detectives tried to find Bowers at his home multiple times but were unsuccessful. He was eventually found on Aug, 11 by detectives and probation officers.

Bowers’ electronic devices were seized, and additional unregistered online identifiers were located on the devices.

A warrant for Bowers was issued for five counts of felony failing to inform the sheriff of online identifiers as required by law.

Bowers was served without incident and also served with a warrant for felony probation violation.

He received a $95,000 total secured bond.

On Friday, additional charges were issued against Bowers for ten counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor/second-degree.

The magistrate issued an additional $150,000 secured bond.

In 2018, Bowers, a former Walmart employee, was accused of sex crimes at the store involving children.

The suspect first approached a 12-year-old boy in the electronics section of the Walmart at 2628 South Main St. on Jan. 27, 2018, according to a High Point police press release.

On March 31, police said the suspect approached a 10-year-old boy in the same store’s toy section.

Police said the suspect approached both children while they were unattended, talked to them and then the criminal acts occurred.