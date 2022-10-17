LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times has been arrested, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On Tuesday, investigators with Lexington Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were told about a sex offense involving a young female and a man.

The sex offenses happened in Lexington on multiple occasions with a juvenile female in 2015, the release says. The victim and suspect are familiar with each other.

Jose Antonio-Landa Cazares, 53, was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a person who is 13,14 or 15 years old by a male defendant who is at least six years older than the victim.

Cazares was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $5,000,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.