RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man arrested by Randolph County deputies is accused of sexually assaulting a child, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 28, the RCSO was told about a sex offense involving a minor.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought against 23-year-old Jonathan Linden Brown fo:

three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child <=15

felony statutory rape of a child under 15 years old

The magistrate found probable cause and issued a warrant.

On Wednesday, Brown was taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant for arrest.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.