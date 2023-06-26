DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Davidson County deputies and accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

In June, detectives with the DCSO were told by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office about a past sex offense on a juvenile by an adult that happened in Davidson County.

During the investigation, the juvenile attended a forensic interview at Kid’s First Children’s Advocacy Center in Camden.

The juvenile disclosed sexual abuse that happened in the Winston-Salem community of Davidson County.

As a result of the investigation, detectives with the DCSO arrested 27-year-old Daniel Austin Kirk on Friday for one count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

After being arrested, Kirk was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Kirk is in the Davidson County Detention Center.