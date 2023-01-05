DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Advance man was arrested on Thursday after a bank was robbed in Davie County, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 11:24 a.m., Davie County deputies responded to a bank robbery at Allegacy Federal Credit Union at 128 Yadkin Valley Road in Bermuda Run.

The reporting caller said a man wearing a grey hoodie came into the bank demanding money. The suspect, later identified as Johnny Eugene Cass, 36, of Advance, implied that he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

One employee was leaving the bank when Cass came in and told them they weren’t leaving. He then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and left.

He was later arrested by deputies in the parking lot of Lowes Foods.

The money was recovered, and no weapon was found. No one in the bank was injured. While deputies were retrieving evidence from Cass, he elbowed a deputy in the eye, the release says.

Cass has been charged with:

one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of second-degree kidnapping

one count of assault on a governmental official

He was given a $155,000 secured bond.