Man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on pursuit, crashing into camper arrested in Ramseur

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Ramsuer on Monday after leading deputies on a pursuit earlier this month and crashing into a camper, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Feb. 3 a Randolph County deputy saw a vehicle at a gas station just outside of Ramseur that was reportedly known to be driven by 31-year-old Randall Ray Burgess, who had outstanding orders for arrest.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, Burgess tried to drive away onto Lee Layne Road.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but Burgess refused to stop and a pursuit began, which ended when Burgess turned into a driveway and crashed into a camper.

Burgess then ran away on foot and was pursued until the deputy lost sight of him. A search of the area was unfruitful.

Randall Ray Burgess

Brittany Leanne Woods Fisher

The deputy obtained a warrant on Burgess for felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony failure to stop for blue lights and siren, misdemeanor resisting public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property, driving while license revoked-not impaired and reckless driving–wanton disregard.

On Monday, the Criminal Apprehension Team found Burgess on NC Hwy 22 South in Ramseur. Brittany Leanne Woods Fisher, who had an outstanding Order for Arrest for Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was also found at the home.

Both were arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

Burgess was served his outstanding Warrants for arrest from the pursuit on Feb. 3.

He was served his orders for arrest for:

probation violation with a $50,000 preset bond

failure to appear on a misdemeanor probation violation out of county

failure to appear on criminal summons or citation for driving while license revoked–impaired revoked

operating a vehicle with no insurance

failure to appear on criminal summons or citation for expired registration card/tag

driving while license revoked–impaired revoked

impede traffic by slow speed

He was issued a $62,000 total secured bond.

Fisher was served her order for arrest and issued a $2,000 secured bond.