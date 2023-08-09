EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing a Piedmont Triad doctor in an incident of domestic violence has been indicted by a grand jury.

John Powell, of Newport News, Virginia, was arrested on July 30 after police allege that he shot the mother of his child, Doctor Gwendolyn Riddick, several times while she sat in her parked car. They described the shooting as stemming from “ongoing domestic issues.”

Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick (provided by UNC Health)

He was arrested while driving away from the park and charged with first-degree murder. On Tuesday he was indicted by a grand jury.

Riddick was an OB/GYN with UNC Health Rockingham, and a representative with the hospital described her as “much-loved” by her patients and other staff members.

On their Facebook, UNC Health Rockingham said they were “devastated” over her loss, writing that “Dr. Riddick was an extraordinary woman who made a difference in the lives of everyone she touched. We will remember her and the legacy of resilience and compassion she leaves behind. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. We will continue to provide support for our teammates and patients in the days to come.”

Chief Simpson with Eden Police Department called it a senseless and tragic loss of life but expressed pride in his officers’ quick response to the park when they received the calls about a shooting.