Man accused of exploitation of a minor in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing additional charges in Randolph County following an investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children team, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Justin Christopher McKinney, 24, was charged with two counts of felony disseminating obscene material to minors in March.

McKinney is now charged with felony solicit child by computer and five counts felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Deputies found McKinney and he was taken into custody and taken to the Randolph County Jail.

McKinney was given a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be forthcoming.