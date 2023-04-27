GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of driving over 100 miles per hour while impaired in Graham was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

Officers were on patrol in the NC 54 and Cherry Lane area when they saw a Jeep going over 100 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone.

Officers say they tried to stop the Jeep, but the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Ojeade Jamal Okoeguale, refused to cooperate.

After a pursuit, Okoeguale was taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined he was driving the Jeep impaired at almost three times the legal limit.

He has been charged with:

felony speed to elude arrest

speeding 100 mph in a posted 50 mph zone

fail to heed blue lights and siren

reckless driving to endanger

no operators license

open container of alcohol In vehicle

driving while impaired

resisting arrest

He was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer after assaulting a deputy during the booking process at the Alamance County Jail, police say.

His vehicle was seized under the felony “Run You’re Done” law, and he was given a $20,000 secured bond.